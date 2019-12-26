Rainbow at the right time
God painted a double rainbow just for us during a thunderstorm here in Naples, Florida. This was the first double rainbow I had ever seen in my lifetime. The colors were awesome with pinks, blues, yellows, and greens. It lasted a good 15 minutes. This beauty one does not often capture. I can’t describe what all went through my mind; I was totally mesmerized.
I carried the rainbow image with me on my admission to Physicians Regional Hospital, on Collier Blvd, Naples, Nov. 1st due to a gastric intestinal bleed. I was afraid of the unknown, wondering about the prognosis.
All kinds of thoughts creep into the mind, and here I am in strange surroundings without my own medical folks from Sturgis, Michigan. I must admit, the whole adventure was a showing of kindness, caring, and professionalism. There was no time management involved. I even had the privilege of meeting the House Supervisor.
The experience from the ER and an overnight stay in a suite type private room with a huge window with sunshine to greet my broken soul. Of course a “scope” was in order before discharge home. Amen. By the way, the propofol was given by a MD with humor, which sent me to never Neverland. I just remember laughing, with the mouthpiece falling out.
I will send you a double rainbow to carry in your pocket during a “time of need,” because a double rainbow was sent to me during my “time of need.” Love from Florida the Sunshine State.
Juanita Oldfield-Heed,
Naples, Florida, and White Pigeon, Michigan
Evidence is clear
I have watched with great interest the impeachment hearings, and find it difficult to comprehend how so many of our elected officials can only view this in a partisan light.
The U.S. Constitution, the guiding document of our democratic republic, needs to be read and understood by every citizen, especially by those in charge of one of our three branches of government. It doesn’t matter if one is a Democrat or a Republican, we are first of all Americans, individuals given the privilege of living in a free and democratic society.
I am concerned, deeply concerned for our country, and our ability to hold true to our foundational precepts. If the rule of law is not to be followed, we fail to have a civil society. If we fail to hold President Trump accountable for his actions, we no longer have a democratic republic, but a country ruled by either an autocrat, a tyrant or a dictator.
Even if you have questions about the veracity of the actions that first-hand witnesses have testified to, should you not at least want to obtain further clarity? Unfortunately, Jackie Walorski, our representative in the House of Representatives, voted against holding any investigations, which indicates that she has turned a blind eye to the actions of the president and is unwilling to serve as a check on behavior that is questionable at best.
Anyone with any knowledge of the Constitution who honestly and openly listened to the facts that have been presented understands that the behavior of the president is problematic and poses a threat to our democracy. The evidence is clear, the president abused the power of the highest office in the land and flagrantly obstructed valid congressional investigations.
Daniel Grimes,
Goshen
Contributions for Walorski
What can we learn about our representatives in the U.S. Congress from examining their campaign contributions? Plenty. Take a look at Indiana 2nd District Rep. Jackie Walorski’s 2019 third-quarter fundraising totals.
A Republican, she received 44 contributions from individuals, which was only 20 percent of her total. But a whopping 80 percent of her contributions came from corporate political action committees (PACs). And only 10 of her 44 individual contributions came from Indiana.
Pat Hackett will be running in the Democratic primary in May to mount a challenge for Rep. Walorski’s seat. In the third quarter Ms. Hackett received 665 individual contributions, of which 592 were from within Indiana. Fully 99 percent of her contributions were from individuals, and none were from corporate PACs.
Sadly, Rep. Walorski’s voting record mirrors her campaign contributions. She votes overwhelmingly for the interests of corporations and, based on her contribution numbers, it appears she cares most about interests outside Indiana.
These statistics tell us a lot about what’s wrong with our electoral system. In Rep. Jackie Walorski we have corporations from outside Indiana, not individuals, buying access to get what they want. In effect, they’re buying her.
We can do better. Pat Hackett will care about her Hoosier constituents because they are the people who will send her to Congress.
Joann Smith,
Goshen
WHAT'S YOUR OPINION
The Elkhart Truth publishes your opinions in People's Forum. Letters are limited to 250 words and writers can publish one letter every 14 days. The writer's name is always printed, and a phone number and address are required for verification. The best way to submit letters is via elkharttruth.com/letters, but you can also email them to peoplesforum@elkharttruth.com or mail them to People's Forum, 421 S. Second St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.