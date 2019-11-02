Scharf for clerk-treasurer
I am writing this letter in support of Adam Scharf for Goshen city clerk-treasurer. The clerk-treasurer oversees the city’s Department of Finance, manages public information and aids in the writing of our city’s budget. Adam has the education, experience and integrity needed to serve our city well as clerk-treasurer.
As a business owner, he understands the need for thoughtful fiscal management and easily accessible information. He is a person who fully researches each issue from all sides, comes to understand the problem, comes to a reasonable conclusion and then is willing to take positive action. He is active in our community and is a current elected city councillor.
Adam is the kind of person we need in office! I encourage you to join me in voting for and electing Adam Scharf as our next Goshen city clerk-treasurer.
Leone Petry,
Goshen
Character, values count
I support Rod Roberson for mayor. Why? Because character and values count when choosing a leader.
Character? Honesty, integrity, fairness and compassion are high on my list. Good leaders embrace all of these. Having known Rod for almost two decades, I can say that Rod embraces these character traits. His work and accomplishments on City Council and Church Community Services are examples of the nature of the work that Rod does – all with the backdrop of these traits. These traits will drive a transparent administration that will deal honestly and fairly with all of the citizens of Elkhart and all that have business with the city. Compassion for all and a passion to serve are not just character issues for Rod, they are a lifestyle.
Values? Love of God, country and community are high on my list of values embraced by good leaders. After working with Rod over the past few months, I realize that these qualities will form the foundation of Rod’s administration as he conducts the business of running the city and serving the citizens of Elkhart.
Rod’s campaign theme is “Building Elkhart Together” – this is more than a slogan, it’s a belief that runs deep and will define his term as mayor. “Building Elkhart Together” wraps a commitment to engage all of our citizens in the growth of our community around an administration that loves Elkhart. After just a few minutes with Rod you will realize that he operates with honesty, integrity, fairness and compassion.
Bruce Carter,
Elkhart
No more delays on vaping
Legislators must raise the legal age for smoking and vaping, plus impose taxes to help stop a health crisis that is plaguing our state and country.
An imminent threat to young people has emerged in the form of e-cigarettes and vaping. Between 2012 and 2018, usage among Indiana high school students increased 387% and nearly as much among middle-schoolers. The results have been life-threatening illnesses and deaths. One 21-year-old vaper was told that he has the lungs of a 90-year-old.
Likewise, high adult smoking rates and the resulting health consequences have proved costly to our economy for decades. Yet recently, Indiana lawmakers have declined to raise the cigarette tax, enact an e-cigarette tax or increase the smoking age despite the obvious benefits.
Potential excuses for inaction include 2020 is an election year and not a budget-making session. That does not matter.
Raising the age for legal purchase of all tobacco products, taxing e-cigarettes and increasing the cigarette tax should fall into the “no brainer” category. Families are suffering the tragic consequences of these addictions. Voters have already shown strong support for these commonsense moves.
There can be no more excuses.
Kevin M. Brinegar,
President and CEO,
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Support your Library Friends
Oct. 20-26 was the 14th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. The director of the Elkhart Public Library and trustees of the Board at the Elkhart Public Library posted a proclamation dated Oct. 15, 2019, to make visitors aware of this special week. We wish to thank Director Lisa Guedea Carreño and the trustees of the Library Board for the recognition.
The Friends of the Elkhart Public Library was formed in late 2010. It was organized as a non-profit corporation operating for charitable and educational purposes. This year, we co-sponsored events such as Oxstock, a music festival held at Oxbow Park, and a talk by Leland Melvin, a NASA astronaut, which filled the Lerner Theater.
During the nearly nine years from January 2011, our Friends of the Library group has given more than $52,000 to the library to fund children’s programming, contribute to new and emerging technologies, and support staff training. We raise our money through book sales and other fundraising activities.
The Friends of the Library are always looking for new members and volunteers. It’s easy to join. Just go to the Library website (https://myepl.org/epl). Click the words “About Us” then click on “Friends of EPL.” Select “Membership Application” at the bottom. Fill out the form and mail it, with your check for the membership level you have chosen, to the address shown in the letterhead of the form.
Doug Mulvaney, President
Friends of the Elkhart Public Library
Free-food trick-or-treat
I want to personally thank the entire Michiana Community for your support in making the first annual Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat such a huge success. Many volunteers donated their time and passed out various non-food items. Menno Travel sponsored the coloring table. Dr. Robbins DDS donated toys and toothbrushes. Elkhart Fire Department showed up with a truck, and even though it was raining, the children were able to meet the firefighters. Premier Arts sent four young volunteers in costume who helped pass out items and then read books to the children at story time. And of course, we would like to thank Hillcrest United Methodist for allowing us to use their indoor space for the event.
This event was created in honor of children who have medical conditions that limit them from having a traditional Halloween experience. These children have food allergies, diabetes, feeding tubes, autism, oral aversions, etc. For many children, this was the first time they had ever dressed up and trick or treated. Seeing the smiles on their faces and seeing how moved each parent was made this an amazing night for everyone. All of the children were able to not only have a safe trick or treating experience, but they were able to play with other children and make connections.
If you are interested in helping with planning or volunteering your time, please contact us via Facebook at Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat, or email at info.michianafoodfreetrunktreat@gmail.com.
Jamie Stuck,
Bristol
WHAT’S YOUR OPINION?
The Elkhart Truth publishes your opinions in People’s Forum. Letters are limited to 250 words and writers can publish one letter every 14 days. The writer’s name is always printed, and a phone number and address are required for verification. The best way to submit letters is via elkharttruth.com/letters, but you can also email them to peoplesforum@elkharttruth.com or mail them to People’s Forum, 421 S. Second St., Elkhart, IN 46516. The deadline for submitting letters related to the election was Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.