The GOP’s double hook
There aren’t enough rich people in the United States to vote for the agenda the wealthy would like to see enacted for themselves. So decades ago the privileged of our country came up with two deviously effective strategies to get ordinary folks to vote for what the rich and the corporations want.
First, the Republicans decided they would pretend to be pro-life and against abortion. For starters, their stance on capital punishment, on guns and the care of the earth is evidence that almost nothing about the GOP is pro-life. They used abortion primarily as a hook to get people to vote for them. As a bonus, they could get women to stay at home having babies and not compete with men for jobs.
Second, they would say how terrible taxes were and that tax cuts would solve most of the nation’s problems. Decade after decade Republicans have passed gigantic tax cuts for the wealthy and the corporations while throwing a few tax-cut crumbs to the rest of us. We, the people, have been left with paying for government. We’ve seen funding for our schools gutted while the rich whistle all the way to the bank. And we are constantly being told we can’t even have good health care for everyone.
The emphasis on abortion and tax cuts has allowed the Republicans to get away with enacting all kinds of harmful legislation while people were fixated on two issues. Every American needs to ask, “Have I been hooked?”
Joann Smith,
Goshen
World Heart Day
Sept. 29 is World Heart Day, an annual event that raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. There are lots of things you can do to help your heart, like eating lots of fruits and vegetables, exercising, and getting your blood pressure and cholesterol checked on a regular basis. Want another tip to a healthy heart? Don’t use tobacco products or quit if you currently use.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers. According to the 2014 U.S. Surgeon General’s report, about 24 percent of coronary heart disease deaths among U.S. adults age 35 and older are due to smoking, and about 34,000 heart disease deaths nationwide are due to secondhand smoke.
The first piece of good news is that it’s never too late to quit smoking. The second piece of good news is that free help is available here in Indiana. If you use tobacco products and are ready to quit, you can get free help from the Indiana Tobacco Quit Line at 1- 800-QUIT NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com for more information. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest tobacco related issues @TCEC574.
Erika V Contreras-Padilla,
Tobacco Control of Elkhart County Program Assistant/ Youth Coordinator,
Elkhart County Health Department
A response is required to a statement attributed to Jessica Koscher, director of the Elkhart County Drug Free Partnership, reported in a Sept. 18 article entitled “Anti-vaping program takes positive approach.”
The readers of The Elkhart Truth need to know D.A.R.E. is thriving and the D.A.R.E. curricula are both science and evidence-based.
Between 2009 and 2018 all new D.A.R.E. curricula have been implemented. The D.A.R.E. middle school Keepin’ it REAL (kiR), high school REAL Messages and high school myPlaybook have all, through rigorous longitudinal scientific evaluation proven to be effective.
Evaluations of the kiR curriculum for students in grades 6-9 show students completing the course experienced a:
n 32% to 44% reduction in marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol use
n 29% to 34% decrease in intent to accept substances
n Reduction and cessation in substance use among those already using
In addition to new curricula, D.A.R.E. has introduced enhancement lessons. Enhancement lessons expand upon core D.A.R.E. curricula, addressing emerging issues for youth. Three months ago, D.A.R.E. introduced two new enhancement lessons:
n More than Sad: Teen Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, developed in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://dare.org/d-a-r-e-partners-with-american-foundation-for-suicide-prevention-to-launch-more-than-sadteen-mental-health-enhancement-lesson/), and
n D.A.R.E. Responds to Vaping Crisis with New Enhancement Lesson (https://dare.org/d-a-r-e-responds-to-vaping-crisis-with-new-enhancement-lesson/).
There is no cost for communities to implement the D.A.R.E. More than Sad and Vaping enhancement lessons. Within 90 days of implementing these two new programs, D.A.R.E. officers requested materials that would enable them to deliver the lessons to 1.1 million students
Francisco Pegueros
Culver City, California
