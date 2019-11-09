They’re all liars
Warren and Sanders tout Medicare for all. Cost: $30 trillion to $40 trillion over 10 years, to be paid for by taxing “millionaires and billionaires.”
A trillion is a thousand billions, or a million millions. A billion is a thousand millions.
There are 585 billionaires in the U.S. Take all their wealth: $0.6 trillion.
Still don’t have $30 trillion to $40 trillion. Oops.
U.S. national debt will grow by a trillion this year as taxes climb.
Trump and the Republicans are a fiscal disaster. So are the Democrats. So will be the worshippers of socialism.
Trump is a liar. So are they.
God laughs.
Dave Bontrager,
Elkhart
Good day to quit
The Great American Smoke Out is Thursday, Nov. 21, a day set aside by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up tobacco, at least for one day, and to think about quitting for good.
These days, most people have a pretty good understanding of the harms caused by cigarette smoking, but about 1 in 5 Indiana adults still smoke. Smokers have a high risk of developing lung cancer, heart disease, and many other types of cancer. Smoking also increases the damage of chronic diseases such as diabetes and asthma and can increase the risk of strokes.
We can support Hoosier smokers attempting to quit by encouraging participation in the Great American Smoke Out on Nov. 21, and also through free resources such as the Indiana Tobacco Quitline. Indiana residents ages 13 and over can contact the Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now or www.QuitNowIndiana.com. For help locally please contact Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County, 574-522-0128 or ELKMHC@gmail.com. You may also contact Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, 574-523-2117.
Velishea Billings,
Tobacco Program Coordinator
Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County Inc.
Food for thought
Food for thought from the Baha’i Faith on how to advance Elkhart County on an individual level ...
And the honor and distinction of the individual consist in this, that he among all the world’s multitudes should become a source of social good. Is any larger bounty conceivable than this, that an individual, looking within himself, should find that by the confirming grace of God he has become the cause of peace and well-being, of happiness and advantage to his fellow men?
Bob Kronemyer,
Elkhart
