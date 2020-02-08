Let’s do what Hoosiers do. Let’s do this right.
“We are making sure that U.S. 31 truly becomes an interstate-quality, limited-access, straight shot from Indianapolis to South Bend.”
That’s what Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in Kokomo about U.S. 31 between Indianapolis and South Bend less than a year ago.
He was even more specific when he said, “U.S. 31 has to be a freeway.”
Why does U.S. 31 need to be a freeway? So that we can stop seeing news stories like these: “A family of 5 is killed on U.S. 31 near Peru” or “Two Amish girls were trapped between 2 semi’s on U.S. 31.”
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of reading about these tragedies.
And I’m tired of band-aid fixes after years of promises.
A freeway will dramatically improve safety for everyone, including school children in buses, and bring substantial economic benefit for every city and town along the way.
We have seen how great the freeway is working on parts of U.S. 31. But for the next sections, INDOT is proposing a mix of interchanges and “J-turns.”
The J-turns go by several names but are basically Michigan Lefts. These work in some places, and can be a great fit for low-traffic, low-speed roads.
But US 31 is not that type of road. As you all know who drive it, over 50 percent of the traffic is going over 65 mph in most places – not where I would want to do a U-turn and I’m guessing you don’t either.
Now, we all know that something needs to be done to make U.S. 31 safer. We can all agree on that. But we shouldn’t be short-sighted in the solution. Just two years ago, INDOT agreed with now-retired legislators Sen. Head and Rep. Friend that J-turns would not be installed on U.S. 31 or U.S. 24. What has changed in that time?
You will notice that INDOT argues that a freeway will provide “little” additional benefit over building J-turns. And yet, an economic study showed that a freeway (NOT J-turns) could lead to an additional 3,700 jobs and $390 million in personal income at Grissom. And that’s just one example along the corridor of the huge benefit of a freeway.
This seems like more than a “little” benefit.
