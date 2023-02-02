Indiana should lead the nation in protecting life. Mothers who choose life and families who choose adoption should receive the support they need to provide safe and loving homes to Indiana’s children. That is why we have called for the creation of a Zero Cost Adoption system for the state of Indiana.
In Indiana, today, approximately 13,000 children call foster care home. While the foster care system provides needed safety and stability for many children, its function should be temporary with the long-term goal of providing permanent homes for foster children. For children who do not have the option to return to their parents, there is no better way to achieve this goal than by placing them in adoptive homes.
Rep. Tim Wesco is a Republican state representative from Osceola and the author of HB 1115, which creates Indiana’s Zero Cost Adoption Fund. Eric Doden is a Republican businessman and conservative candidate for Indiana governor who has called for the implementation of a Zero Cost Adoption system in Indiana.
