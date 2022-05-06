Imagine if you could only choose to eat at McDonald’s or Burger King. You didn’t know about Wendy’s, Taco Bell or even KFC. McDonald’s and Burger King oversaw issuing permits for fast food restaurants. They decided what criteria must be met to receive a permit and they made certain that they met the criteria and no one else could afford to meet the criteria. So, as far as you were concerned, your only options were McDonald’s, Burger King or don’t eat out. Sounds kind of ridiculous, doesn’t it?
On Tuesday, May 3, Hoosier voters throughout the State of Indiana participated in the 2022 Indiana Primary Election for the Republican and Democrat Parties to select a limited slate of candidates for the Nov. 8 General Election. Unfortunately, Hoosier voters were not allowed to cast a vote for their choice for United States senator, Indiana secretary of state, Indiana auditor, or Indiana treasurer. Several of Indiana’s congressional districts and Statehouse districts were also denied the opportunity to vote for their choice of candidate. Many voters were denied the opportunity to choose to vote for candidates to represent their political party because their political party isn’t permitted to participate in the Indiana Primary Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.