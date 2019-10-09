The federal government’s decision in July to end a 16-year moratorium on executing federal inmates is regrettable, unnecessary and morally unjustified. As we observe Respect Life Month in the Catholic Church, we, the Bishops of Indiana, in as much as federal executions are conducted in our state, ask President Trump to rescind the U.S. Justice Department’s decision to resume capital punishment later this year. We respectfully implore that the sentences of all federal death row inmates be commuted to life imprisonment.
In seeking to end the use of the death penalty, we do not dismiss the evil and harm caused by people who commit horrible crimes, especially murder. We share in the sorrow and loss of families and victims of such crimes. And we call upon our faith community and all persons of good will to stand with the victims and to provide spiritual, pastoral and personal support.
All life is a gift from God and each life has dignity. As recently confirmed in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.” Capital punishment undermines the dignity of human life. Taking human life is justifiable only in self-defense, when there is no other way to protect oneself, another innocent person or society from extreme violence or death. In the case of incarcerated prisoners, the aggressor has been stopped and society is protected. Hence, it is no longer permissible to take the life.
In addition to the moral problems with capital punishment, it continues the cycle of violence; it neither helps the victims who survive, nor does it mitigate the loss of a loved one. And it precludes the possibility of reconciliation and rehabilitation. As Pope Francis has stated, “A just and necessary punishment must never exclude the dimension of hope and the goal of rehabilitation.”
The application of capital punishment also calls for its discontinuance. The problems are well documented. These include: Its unequal application to minorities, the poor and mentally ill; its cost, which is more expensive than a lifetime of incarceration; the more than 160 persons since 1977 serving time on death row who have been exonerated of their guilt; and the instances of innocent people being wrongly executed. Moreover, its application also impacts those who are associated with it, particularly correctional officers and those who are obligated to participate in taking a human life. The psychological and spiritual harm that these persons experience is real.
We join our brother bishops of the United States in calling for an end to the death penalty. Twenty-five states no longer use it as a form of punishment. We ask the federal government to continue its moratorium until it can be rescinded formally as a matter of law.
The Most Rev. Charles C Thompson,
Archdiocese of Indianapolis
The Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades,
Diocese of Fort Wayne South Bend
The Most Rev. Timothy L Doherty,
Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana
The Most Rev. Joseph M Siegel,
Diocese of Evansville
The Rev. Michael J. Yadron,
Diocesan Administrator,
Diocese of Gary
(3) comments
Shouldn't locking up all the pedophiles within their organization be their first priority....
Unless you negate 2000 years of well known Catholic teachings, you cannot say the Church has condemned the death penalty because “The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”
That quote cannot be true, because the previous 2000 years of Catholic teaching, inclusive of many, today, prove to us that such cannot be true.
Death Penalty: Catholic Doctrinal "Development" Without Foundation
Dudley Sharp
From Evangelium Vitae (1995) forward, the Church has presented that the security of modern criminal justice systems has rendered the need for the the death penalty either practically non existent (1997) or inadmissible (2018).
That is the foundation of the development of doctrine on the death penalty, placed into the CCC (1997, 2018) and which is clearly, obviously false.
The Church is well aware that criminal justice systems are, highly, irresponsible (1), allowing violent offenders to harm and murder, again, repeatedly, in prison, after escape and after release or not restraining them, at all, resulting in countless innocents harmed or murdered, every day (1).
It is astounding that the Church does not confirm that (1), considering Her 60 years of acting in a similar fashion. Instead, She puts more innocents at risk, again.
As such security is the alleged foundation of the changes, since 1995, there is no foundation for those changes.
1) see fn 4 and full text
Catechism and State Protection
https://prodpinnc.blogspot.com/2014/10/catechism-state-protection.html
