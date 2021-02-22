Indiana is on the brink of losing most of what remains of one of its most precious natural and economic resources – one that purifies water, reduces flood damage, provides fish and wildlife habitat and boosts our economy – Indiana’s wetlands.

Wetlands once covered about one-fourth of our state, providing clean water and abundant habitat for wildlife. Now, in the face of broad, bipartisan opposition, Indiana’s Senate passed a bill (SB 389) that would roll back protections for our remaining, isolated wetlands.

Keith W. Halper is president of the Indiana Division of the Izaak Walton League of America. He can be reached at 19 166th St., Hammond, IN 46324.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.