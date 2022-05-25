May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It seems by now, many of us are aware, or have heard the statistic that approximately one in four Americans suffer every day from some form of mental illness. Given what we have all lived through recently; the pandemic, social isolation, and now find ourselves in this time of high gas prices and inflation of necessary items, I think we can all agree, stress levels are at an all-time high. Stress is the catalyst that brings on mental health symptoms. Stress is not something we can avoid or live without. But, too much stress, and we can experience negative effects to our health – physical and mental.
Sadly, many Hoosiers still see a way to manage stress is through smoking. Did you know that those with a mental illness are more than twice as likely to use nicotine products? Nearly a third of all cigarettes are smoked by adults with mental illness. In Elkhart County over 22 percent of the population smoke. In Indiana nearly 33 percent of those who smoke report having at least 14 poor mental health days! And among those who smoke, illicit drug use is nearly four times the rates of those who do not smoke. Given these stats, we can clearly see the connection between Mental health, smoking and substance use. It is time our community ban together to support one another in efforts to stop.
