October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Domestic violence is a subject that is extremely complex to understand, and even harder to combat, even under normal circumstances. Unfortunately, in the challenging environment of 2020 and the COVID pandemic, domestic violence incidents have skyrocketed. With fewer opportunities to get out of the house, economic uncertainty, and less ability for friends and family members to check-in on loved ones, it is no surprise that we are seeing spikes in domestic violence incidents.
According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence related fatalities have increased 86 percent compared to the same time period last year. Given everything else that Hoosiers have had to deal with in 2020, that is simply a devastating statistic.
