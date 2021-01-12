As we start the 2021 Indiana General Assembly, the unique circumstances and unknowns will undoubtedly figure into what and how things get accomplished. We are hopeful for a productive legislative session because there are plenty of issues for lawmakers to address that are closely or tangentially tied to the pandemic and how it’s altered business and the workforce.
At the top of our priority list is protecting businesses and institutions from legal liability if someone contracts COVID-19 after returning to work or school, or after visiting a health facility. These protections would be for those employers and places that have made a good faith effort to follow recognized safety guidelines.
