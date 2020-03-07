Bashor promotes McCrindle
GOSHEN — Bashor Children’s Home has announced the promotion of Sean McCrindle to chief operating officer.
McCrindle has been with Bashor for over 20 years, most recently as vice president of operations.
“As COO, Sean will assume direct administrative oversight for all program services. Sean has been an effective member of the administration team for many years and I am more than confident he will carry out these expanded responsibilities in a very capable and compassionate manner,” said Don Phillips, Bashor Children’s Home chief executive officer.
McCrindle earned a master’s degree in social work from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Manchester University.
Bashor Children’s Home is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit welfare agency affiliated with the United Methodist Church that serves youth in crisis through a residential program, community-based services and an alternative school.
Elkhart Plastics promotes two
SOUTH BEND — Elkhart Plastics Inc. has announced the promotion of Mark Nichols to director of operations for Middlebury, Elkhart and South Bend, and the promotion of Josh Quake to Middlebury plant manager.
“Mark and Josh are both very qualified individuals who have proved their capabilities by bringing great value to EPI in their previous roles,” CEO Jack Welter said. “Mark has made significant contributions to the quality department and Middlebury location and will continue to be a great asset to the three Indiana plants. Josh is a strong member of the team, and I’m confident that he will continue to focus on improvement at the Middlebury facility,”
In his new role, Nichols will work with plant managers at the company’s three Indiana facilities to ensure quality, growth, and overall success. He will also continue in his role as Director of Quality, which has also been expanded to include all sites.
Nichols has worked for EPI since May 2016, and has held several roles including Quality Manager, Director of Quality for the Midwest, and Direct of Operations-Middlebury Plant. He has over 25 years of experience in manufacturing.
“With quality in mind, my plan is to help the organization focus on strengthening our approach to problem solving and continuous improvement,” Nichols says. “I’m also planning to focus on identifying and sharing improvement successes in manufacturing. I hope I can be a helpful resource for the Indiana plants and the company as a whole.”
Quake will oversee daily operations at the company’s Middlebury manufacturing location to ensure the production facility is efficient, productive, and safe. Quake has been with EPI for more than two years, first as a production manager before becoming the assistant plant manager at the Middlebury facility.
“I look forward to finding new ways to enhance processes in Middlebury,” Quake says. “We’re working on many exciting and challenging projects, and I’m proud to lead the facility towards continuous success.”
Lake City Bank announces promotions
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has announced three promotions in Elkhart and LaGrange counties.
Lindsay N. Stanifer has been promoted to assistant vice president, retail banking officer, of the bank’s Middlebury branch. In this position, Stanifer supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She also manages the daily operations of the office and handles retail and small business loans. She has been with the bank for four years.
Stanifer is a member of the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce. She volunteers for Junior Achievement, the Boys and Girls Club of Middlebury and the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce.
Jen M. Wilson has been promoted to retail banking officer, leading the company’s Shipshewana office team.
In this role, Wilson supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She also manages the daily operations of the office and handles retail and small business loans. She has been with the bank for three years. Wilson succeeds Sarah J. Miller-Bontrager, who has joined the bank’s retail lending team as assistant vice president, consumer loan officer.
Wilson volunteers for the Lake City Bank Reality Store and the Family Christian Development Center’s Christmas Jubilee.
Sarah J. Miller-Bontrager has transferred to Lake City Bank’s retail lending team, where she serves as assistant vice president, consumer loan officer.
Miller-Bontrager has been at the Shipshewana officer for 22 years, the last eight managing the branch as a retail banking officer. In her new role, she helps clients with loans and works on making decisions for other consumer loans in the bank. She has been with the bank for 28 years.
Miller-Bontrager has a bachelor’s degree in business from Anderson University. She is treasurer for the Westview Music Association. Miller-Bontrager also volunteers for Junior Achievement and Habitat for Humanity.
Lake City Bank, a $4.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state. It operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana.
