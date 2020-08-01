Shenk joins Kruggel Lawton CPAs
GOSHEN — Kruggel Lawton CPAs, a regional full-service accounting and business advisory firm, has announced that Philip A. Shenk, CPA, has joined its Goshen office as a manager.
Shenk attended Bethany Christian Schools and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting, Summa Cum Laude, from Goshen College. While at Goshen, he was an Academic Peer Tutor and a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete Award recipient. Phil holds an active Indiana CPA license.
Shenk began his career with Crowe LLP in Indianapolis. After four years of experience there performing financial audits of large and mid-sized privately owned companies, he joined MutualBank at its headquarters in Muncie, initially as a senior accountant, after which he was promoted to assistant controller.
In his role at Kruggel Lawton, Shenk manages the delivery of audit and related services to clients, including planning, staff coaching and supervision, and client communications. He coordinates the efforts of colleagues from within the firm, along with other business professionals, to meet other client needs. In light of Shenk’s personal and family background, he is also renewing and building relationships and helping represent Kruggel Lawton throughout the Goshen area.
He is the son of Karen and Dale Shenk, and his father Dale is also a CPA. Phil and his wife, Dr. Anne Lehman Shenk, also a Goshen College graduate, have made their home in Goshen.
“We could not be happier to have Phil here as a leader in our growing Goshen office,” said Mike Varner, CPA, CGMA, Partner-in-Charge of Kruggel Lawton’s Goshen office. “To have talented professionals like Phil and his wife bring their family and their careers to Goshen means a great deal to us and the community. Phil is a husband and father first; a highly-skilled member of the Accounting profession; and he fits our unique culture and values.”
Kruggel, Lawton & Company, LLC, is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm offering assurance services, tax compliance and consulting, estate planning, business valuation, outsourced accounting services, and executive searches. Kruggel Lawton also offers national and international resources as an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. They have offices located in South Bend, Elkhart and Goshen; and in St. Joseph, Michigan; and Knoxville, Tennessee.
Goshen Physicians welcomes pediatrician
GOSHEN — Board certified pediatrician Marlon Brathwaite, MD, has joined Goshen Physicians Pediatrics. He provides care for children of all ages with a wide range of conditions, from mild childhood illnesses to serious chronic diseases.
Brathwaite also oversees inpatient pediatric services as the director of the pediatric initiative at Goshen Hospital.
“Dr. Brathwaite brings a wide range of specialized care to our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “His approach to care reflects our values to provide a partnership of trust with our young patients and their families.”
Brathwaite received a Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science in Biology from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed an internship and residency in Pediatrics at Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York.
Centier Bank taps Hentschel
MERRILLVILLE — Michael E. Schrage, chairman and CEO of Centier Bank, announced the appointment of Todd Hentschel as the bank’s Business Line Marketing Manager.
Hentschel brings with him nine years of prior marketing and management experience in the casino industry. In his current role, he is in charge of developing and executing marketing programs and campaigns for various lines of business at Centier Bank.
“Todd’s experience in marketing management is integral in the lines of business he’s supporting,” said Angela Mendez, Marketing Director at Centier Bank. “He’s a servant leader, and that kind of leadership embodies our culture, mirrors our marketing strategy, and punctuates our goals.”
The Highland resident is a graduate of Purdue University North Central with a degree in business management, and also competes in equestrian events through the American Quarter Horse Association.
“I’m looking forward to implementing exciting new campaigns and strategies while working alongside a dynamic team of individuals,” Hentschel said. “Centier Bank is a unique and special place, and I’m excited to be joining the organization in this time of growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.