Linville steps down as ‘Morning Edition’ host
ELKHART — Michiana’s local NPR station, 88.1 WVPE Public Radio, has announced a change to the station’s flagship show, “Morning Edition,” with Michael Linville, the show’s host since August 2003, signing off on Feb. 24. Linville is taking on a new role at WVPE as an underwriting account executive as of March 2.
A familiar voice, WVPE’s Tony Krabill, will be taking over in the AM host’s chair for the interim.
“It’s been a real privilege to be invited into people’s homes and businesses for the last 16 years and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Linville said. “But in addition to our great listeners, there are other important partners that make what we do here possible. Those are the organizations and businesses that underwrite with the station.”
Linville said he is looking forward to meeting these members of the WVPE family to thank them for their support and to see how they can work together “to assure those who tune into the station remain informed, entertained and inspired.”
Jaffer joins Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology
GOSHEN — Gastroenterologist Salim Jaffer, MD, has joined Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology, bringing nearly three decades of clinical experience in treating patients with stomach diseases and abdominal disorders. He provides a wide range of procedures, including colonoscopies, liver biopsies and endoscopies to examine the esophagus, stomach and duodenum small intestine.
Jaffer believes education and prevention are vital to every patient’s well-being, according to a release. He is a strong advocate of screenings that can prevent diseases, such as colon cancer, or detect abnormal growths in early stages.
“Dr. Jaffer believes prevention is the best cure,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “His philosophy that education and prevention are vital to every patient’s well-being is at the core of our mission.”
Jaffer received fellowship training in gastroenterology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He earned a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Toledo School of Medicine. In addition, he holds a Master of Science from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
