Hematologist joins Goshen Center for Cancer Care
GOSHEN — Board certified internal medicine physician Bolanle Adepoju, MD, has joined Goshen Center for Cancer Care. She specializes in diagnosing and treating adult patients with cancers of the blood, lymph nodes and immune system, as well as a variety of solid organ cancers.
“Our patients welcome Dr. Adepoju’s experience and fellowship training in hematology and oncology,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to cancer care, she brings a special interest in health care for underserved populations and women’s health that is vitally important to our community.”
During her fellowship training in hematology and oncology, Dr. Adepoju served as chief fellow at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She holds a medical degree from University of Ilorin College of Health Sciences in Ibadan, Nigeria, and received a Master of Public Health from University of Akron in Ohio.
Interra announces promotion, new hire
GOSHEN — Darla Chaney has been promoted to the position of branch manager at Interra Credit Union, Liz Borntrager, regional branch manager, announced. She will manage and guide the team at Interra’s New Paris location.
Previously, a senior advisor float, Chaney has over 30 years of customer service experience. She is eager to take on this new role as branch manager. “I strive to build strong relationships with community members, businesses and families I come in contact with daily,” Chaney stated. “I continually educate myself and my team on the new ways we can best serve our members and their interests.”
An Indiana native, Chaney lives in Osceola with her daughter. Having a servant heart, she regularly volunteers for events through the credit union and in the community.
In addition, Jason Koontz, regional branch manager, announced the hiring of Andrea Larson as branch manager for Interra’s C.R. 17 location. “Interra is a community-based credit union that puts members first,” Larson said. “I value their mission and look forward to giving back to the communities we serve,” she said.
With nearly 10 years of financial industry experience, Larson recently worked for MutualBank/Northwest before joining Interra.
Larson is a graduate from Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). She is a regular volunteer with Junior Achievement and a recent graduate from the Kosciusko Leadership Academy in Kosciusko County. She currently resides in Warsaw.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.3 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 87,000 members.
Davis transfers to Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Board certified Nurse Practitioner Kacy Davis has joined the pain management team at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. She works closely with medical specialists to treat patients with chronic pain caused by injury, nerve damage and degenerative disease.
Previously, Davis was part of an integrated team of cancer care experts at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
“Our orthopedic patients welcome Kacy’s strong patient care skills and integrated approach to managing chronic conditions,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “Her patient-centered approach encourages patients to take an active role in their health and wellbeing.”
Davis received a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Goshen College in Goshen and a Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Purdue University in West Lafayette.
KeyBank names Thurman sales leader
INDIANAPOLIS — KeyBank announced John Thurman has been appointed sales leader, Commercial Banking, for the Central and Northern Indiana Markets. In his role, Thurman will oversee customer service and business development throughout the state of Indiana, as well as manage a team dedicated to providing expertise and financial solutions to commercial clients. He is based in KeyBank’s Central Indiana headquarters office in Indianapolis.
Thurman is an experienced commercial banking sales leader with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, he served as Commercial Banking Market President, Kentucky and Southern Indiana, for First Financial Bank. He has also worked for PNC Bank, AEGON USA and PricewaterhouseCoopers.
“John’s diversity of experience, as well as his track record developing and growing strong commercial client relationships and delivering a superior client experience positions him well to lead this team and grow the commercial banking business throughout Indiana,” said Skip Watson, Regional Sales Executive, Commercial Banking, KeyBank. “He has had a tremendous career, and we look forward to his continued success in this new role.”
Thurman earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., and master’s in business administration from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky.
