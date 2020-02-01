Elkhart Plastics promotes Keel to quality manager
SOUTH BEND — Elkhart Plastics (EPI) has announced the promotion of Heather Keel to quality manager. Keel has worked for the company since 2018 as quality engineer for the company’s Elkhart facility.
In her new role, Keel is responsible for promoting quality and quality policies and procedures for both the South Bend and Elkhart manufacturing facilities. She is also tasked with championing and supporting regular development in both locations.
“Heather has made significant contributions to the Elkhart facility during the past couple years,” CEO Jack Welter said. “Her talent and passion will certainly drive continuous improvement to both the South Bend and Elkhart locations in her new role.”
“I am very passionate about manufacturing and applications,” Keel says. “I look forward to getting involved with initiatives at the South Bend facility.”
Keel brings more than 20 years of quality management and ISO experience. Prior to her role with EPI, she worked in the automotive industry. She has several technical certifications including automotive electricity, measurement systems analysis, torque applications, and internal auditing.
Outside of work, Keel enjoys spending time with her dogs, traveling and exploring national parks with her husband.
Oncology dietitian joins Goshen Center for Cancer Care
GOSHEN — Neli Ribbens, MS, RDN, LD, has joined the integrative care team at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. She provides patients and their families with nutrition therapy and individualized education from the start of cancer treatment through survivorship.
“Neli’s passion for oncology nutrition and her holistic, team approach fit our mission to care for the whole person, not just the disease,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer.
Nutrition interventions created by Ribbens for patients focus on reduction of side effects like weight loss. They also promote optimal health during active treatment and recovery.
Ribbens’ training and research complement her clinical practice as an inpatient and outpatient oncology dietitian. She holds a Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition from Rush University in Chicago, where she completed her dietetic internship. Ribbens received a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from Illinois State University in Normal, Ill.
TCU welcomes three new team members
SOUTH BEND — Three new team members have joined Teachers Credit Union – Vice President of Mortgage Lending Ryan Woodruff, Commercial Relationship Manager David Neeser and Marketing Manager Kelley Taghon.
Woodruff, with 25 years of management, sales, and customer service experience, will lead TCU’s mortgage sales process to spearhead its growth. Currently vice president of the Michiana Chapter of the Indiana Mortgage Bankers Association, Woodruff’s financial-industry background includes serving as a vice president of retail lending and a director of retail operations. From 2009 to 2017, he was a board member of the Michiana Crime Stoppers program, including a stint as its treasurer.
Neeser brings more than 30 years of experience in business banking, including credit underwriting and corporate lending. At TCU, Neeser will provide commercial clients with the knowledge, tools and structures to effectively manage their capital. He serves as a Goshen Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and on the Elkhart Chamber’s Business Recognition Council.
Taghon brings over a decade of marketing and communications experience, providing strategic direction, concept development, and design execution across multiple channels. She is responsible for execution of marketing programs and campaigns. Taghon earned a degree in Computer Graphics Technology at Purdue University.
Penguin Point names top People Pleaser
ELKHART — Jessica Thomas-Wagers, an employee at the Penguin Point in Elkhart the past nine months, has been named People Pleaser of the Year by the Warsaw-based restaurant chain.
Her manager, Sara Armentrout, said Thomas-Wagers “is a valuable employee and is always wiling to help. She is a fun co-worker and a very hard worker.”
Thomas-Wagers 3-year-old son, Tyler, and 1-year-old daughter, Kendall. She said her interests include spending time with her children, visiting family out of state and camping.
“In the future I plan on having my own home and growing as an employee at Penguin,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.