Nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Family Medicine recently welcomed Diana Marmolejos, NP, to the Lincoln Avenue practice. Marmolejos provides compassionate care for patients of all ages, the group said. She works closely with a team of health care providers to ensure patients receive the best care possible, whether they have the flu, an ear ache, another common illness or a chronic condition, such as diabetes or heart disease.
“Diana shares our mission to provide a medical home for patients and help them actively participate in their health,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer.
Marmolejos is fluent in English and Spanish, which allows her to bridge communication barriers with patients and providers. Her nursing experience extends from emergency rooms and intensive care to non-urgent and primary care offices.
In addition to her nurse practitioner certification, Marmolejos holds a bachelor’s degree and Master of Science in Nursing from Goshen College.
T&T Fertilizer joins Ceres Solutions
GOSHEN — Local team member Jackie Mullet has been named manager at Ceres Solutions Goshen Agronomy after T&T Fertilizer joined the Ceres Solutions Cooperative organization.
Ceres Solutions is a leading agribusiness cooperative, serving farmers with inputs and services, including seed, technology, custom application, crop nutrition, recommendations and plant health services. The company also supplies premium CountryMark diesel fuel, gasoline, lubes and propane gas to thousands of customers in the area.
A new logo and other enhancements have already been added to the C.R. 15 location.
“We look forward to this new era of service to our customers, and we also greatly appreciate the leadership of Tom Lechlitner, who has been a valued supplier in local agriculture for so many years. Through this transition, Tom’s primary concern has been to ensure employees and customers will be well served in this new arrangement,” said Brian Glass, Ceres Solutions Agronomy region manager.
Gynecologic oncologist joins Goshen Center
GOSHEN — Pamela JB Stone, MD, has joined the surgical oncology team at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. She specializes in caring for women with all stages of cancer in the reproductive organs. With triple board certification in obstetrics and gynecology, gynecologic oncology, and palliative medicine and hospice, Stone is well qualified to care for patients before, during and after cancer diagnosis, the organization said.
“Dr. Stone shares our vision to offer patients coordinated care in a multidisciplinary environment,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “She brings a passion for women’s health and a desire to help women achieve their unique goals through personalized treatment strategies.”
Stone received her Doctor of Medicine from University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. She completed fellowship training in surgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A second fellowship at the University of Southern California Kenneth Norris Cancer Hospital in Los Angeles provided advanced training in gynecologic oncology.
