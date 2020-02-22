KeyBank promotes executive Bontreger
SOUTH BEND — KeyBank announced Nicholas J. Bontreger has been named president for the Northern Indiana market. He will serve as senior executive and spokesperson in the market, as well as lead the organization’s economic and community development efforts.
“Nick’s experience developing high-performing teams and his deep roots across Indiana will help drive our market growth to the next level,” said Skip Watson, executive vice president and regional executive, KeyBank. “We’re excited for Nick’s expanded role and look forward to his continued contributions to KeyBank and the community.”
Bontreger most recently served as regional leader, Retail Banking, for KeyBank’s Indiana, Michigan and Northwest Ohio markets. He will continue to serve in this role. Previously he served as district leader, Retail Banking, for the state of Indiana. He has also served as retail and business banking executive for Central Indiana. He joined KeyBank in 1998 as a branch manager in Elkhart and has 24 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Bontreger earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University and completed the Certificate in Executive Management Program from the University of Notre Dame. He is a graduate of several leadership programs, including the Elkhart Leadership Academy, Leadership South Bend/Mishawaka and the Stanley K. Lacy Leadership Series of Indianapolis. He is also a graduate of the BAI Graduate School of Retail Banking through the University of Wisconsin.
Born and raised in Northern Indiana, Bontreger said he is looking forward to the transition and opportunity to get more involved in the local community. He currently serves as board vice chair and finance committee member of Indiana Black Expo and is a member of the Little Red Door Cancer Agency investment committee.
Ahmed joins Goshen Center for Cancer Care
GOSHEN — Muhammad Ahmed, MD, recently joined Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He is a board certified medical oncologist who specializes in treating patients with a wide range of cancers and benign blood disorders. Ahmed has strong interest in advanced treatments for patients with gastrointestinal cancer such as colon cancer, and breast cancer.
“Dr. Ahmed’s experience and team-based approach to treatment make him the right fit for our mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate cancer care for our patients,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer.
Ahmed received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He then completed two fellowships: one for advanced training in medical oncology at the University of Toledo and the other at Vanderbilt University for training in bone marrow transplantation. Prior to joining Goshen Center for Cancer Care, Ahmed was affiliated with the Tammy Walker Cancer Center in Salina, Kansas.
Barletta Pontoon creates new position
BRISTOL — Barletta Pontoon Boats has announced the creation of a Barletta Owner Specialist position. Alan Sickles will step into this new role that will focus on enhancing the Barletta customer experience as the primary contact point for current Barletta Pontoon Boat owners as well as prospective owners.
The customer experience has been a major foundational component for Barletta, the company said. From the moment a customer comes into contact with Barletta Pontoon Boats, whether it be at a boat show, a dealership, on the internet, or through social media, Barletta has worked to provide an easily accessible, and informative platform. The addition of this position, and Sickles, is an extension of this platform by providing additional information in a timely and personable manner.
“Alan not only has the experience for this position, but he also has an understanding and passion for what we are striving to do at Barletta,” said Bill Fenech, president and founder of Barletta Pontoon Boats. “It’s the perfect storm for our Barletta family.”
Sickles has been with the Barletta team for almost two years as a member of the company’s industry-first White-Glove PDI team – an independent inspection team responsible for insuring that Barletta delivers “showroom-ready” pontoon boats, in fit and function, to the dealer network. Prior to joining Barletta, Sickles honed his customer experience skills as a regional facilities director focusing on top-of-the-line customer service, sales and leadership. Sickles will report directly to Gary Baker, vice president of Customer Experience, but will also have a direct line to Fenech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.