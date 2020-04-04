Ivy Tech names Zagore vice chancellor
ELKHART — Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart has announced Ethan Zagore as the next vice chancellor of student success for the South Bend-Elkhart campus.
Zagore previously served as the director for the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at the University of Chicago, developing a wide variety of educational programs and resources related to racial and ethnic identity, advocating for multicultural students, fostering intercultural engagement and raising critical consciousness among campus community members.
He is familiar with the Michiana area, having served as the director of federal programs aimed at increasing access to higher education for economically disadvantaged students at the University of Notre Dame from 2014 to 2018, where he provided oversight for two U.S. Department of Education-sponsored TRiO college access programs, Educational Talent Search and Upward Bound. Both program provided academic services, assistance with college planning and more for over 1,000 junior high and high school students in the greater South Bend community.
Zagore also served as the director of the Student Achievement Center at LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis, Tennessee, from 2011 to 2014. Educationally, he attained his B.B.A in Marketing from Howard University, his M.A. in Inner City Studies Education from Northeastern Illinois University, and is currently pursuing his doctorate in Urban Higher Education at Jackson State University.
Zagore was born and raised in the West Garfield Park community of Chicago. He will join the Ivy Tech family on Monday.
Kallie Schuetz joins Interra Mortgage
GOSHEN — Kallie Schuetz has joined the Interra Mortgage staff as a mortgage loan advisor, Ron Cannon, vice president of Mortgage Lending, announced recently. She will serve members with all types of residential purchase and refinance loans – conventional, construction, FHA and USDA programs.
A long-time Interra Credit Union employee, Schuetz began her career in 2006 working as a teller and call center representative. Professionally, she’s held other positions in the company including in credit card services, project management and digital marketing. Headquartered in Goshen, Schuetz will serve members in a variety of markets as an external originator. She will develop relationships with realtors, builders and other referral sources.
“Kallie has the personality to make anyone feel comfortable while serving the needs of our members,” Cannon said.
“I care a great deal about our communities and the impact working in a cooperative financial institution,” Kallie said. “I truly believe in Interra’s mission to be our members’ most trusted and valued financial resource.”
Schuetz is active in the community as a board intern at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce as well as a board member at Cancer Resources for Elkhart County. She also currently sits as a Leadership Council representative at Greater Elkhart Chamber. Previously her community outreach included being a board member of St. Joseph Valley of Credit Unions and vice president of publicity and communications at PMI Michiana.
Originally from South Bend, she graduated from Mishawaka Marian High School and Indiana Wesleyan University. Schuetz lives in Goshen with her three sons and is also active in the Goshen Mill Race Club and Goshen Ultimate.
Dewart named business development officer
GOSHEN — Jason Dewart has been hired as a business development officer at Interra Credit Union, according to Mike Blosser, senior vice president/business services
In his new position, Dewart will be headquartered at the corporate office in Goshen and will focus on building new business relationships and serving existing members, primarily within Interra’s eastern and southern footprint.
“I look forward to increasing Interra’s business footprint through Treasury Management and deposit products, helping businesses increase knowledge, efficiency and productivity,” Dewart said.
Dewart earned a bachelor’s degree in Visual Communications Design from Purdue University, West Lafayette. Having recently worked in the Chicago area in Treasury Management, he returns to live near his hometown of Milford. Dewart states “Interra is a hometown credit union committed to our local communities, while being large enough to provide the business services necessary in today’s world.” He looks forward to being a source of education in the industry.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.2 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 87,000 members.
