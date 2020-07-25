Partnership president receives designation
SOUTH BEND — South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership President and CEO Regina Emberton has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer, a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
With seven years of direct economic development experience and having spent over 14 years engaging in a variety of commercial real estate projects, including research, consulting, brokerage, investment and development, Emberton has been a key leader for the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and the region.
Emberton was instrumental in securing the $42 million Regional Cities Initiative grant for projects which are improving quality of life and she continues to serve as administrator for the Regional Development Authority that is responsible for deploying the grant. Emberton was also a key partner working with the University of Notre Dame to secure a $42.4 million LIFT Network grant to develop a collaborative platform connecting industry to the regional academic expertise and capacities in manufacturing, technology, and workforce development.
“We are pleased to announce that Regina has earned the nationally-recognized Certified Economic Developer designation from the International Economic Development Council,” said SBERP Board Chair and Community Foundation of Elkhart County President Pete McCown. “In addition to recognizing Regina’s professional accomplishment, the designation brings a high level of credibility to the organization, making the region more effective at developing relationships with site consultants and prospective companies.”
The CEcD designation is the premier designation for economic development practitioners, recognizing the culmination of years of professional education, as well as practical experience, and signifies the attainment of the highest level of knowledge and practical ability in the profession. CEcDs are viewed as experts in their field by employers, peers, and professional partners in the public and private sectors.
Spherion of Elkhart earns honors
ELKHART — Spherion, a leading U.S. recruiting and staffing company with roots in every community where it operates, recently awarded Eric and Scott Overmyer, owners of the Elkhart office, with the Significant Growth, Office of the Year and President’s awards at the company’s annual national meeting.
Under the Overmyers’ leadership, Spherion of Elkhart has become a staple in the community as a true partner in making work and life more fulfilling by connecting local job seekers to local employers that prove a mutually successful match, the company said. The second-generation owners embody a “work hard, do the right thing” mentality in every aspect of their business, and have a quality assurance score “well into the green” at 96.28 percent.
The 2020 National Spherion Meeting, themed “2020 Vision” brought the organization together to network, educate and celebrate the brand’s company milestones and Spherion’s commitment to making a localized impact. Held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the two-day event also included informative breakout sessions focusing on operation model training, new technologies, brand investments and industry growth. Additionally, there was a keynote speaker and a special awards dinner honoring high performing owners and teams in 2019, including the Overmyers.
“We are honored to be recognized for our accomplishments over the past year,” Scott Overmyer said. “These successes are a credit to our team in Elkhart. We have built a strong culture that empowers our employees to do their best work, and we are looking forward to continuing our momentum in 2020.”
Spherion, founded in 1946, operates as a subsidiary of Randstad, the world’s largest HR and recruitment services company. The brand services the workforce needs of more than 4,000 businesses nationwide and operates more than 200 offices across the country.
