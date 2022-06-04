Gingerich named Everence CFO
GOSHEN — Fred Gingerch has been named chief financial officer and senior vice president at Everence Financial, reporting to president and chief executive officer Ken Hochstetler.
Gingerich brings two decades of business experience in finance, management and accounting. He joins Everence from Transamerica, where he served as vice president of finance and, prior to that, provided initiative oversight of actuarial, accounting, project management, and information technology, health product reporting, and financial planning and analysis teams and functions. Previous work experience includes finance management, financial consulting, and auditing leadership at Spot Trading and UNICARE, and at Ernst & Young where he earned the Certified Public Accountant designation.
Gingerich earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Goshen College and an MBA from the University of Iowa. He is the president of the board for Hillcrest Academy (formerly Iowa Mennonite School) in Kalona, Iowa.
Indiana Farm Bureau agents
INDIANAPOLIS — Dion Graber and Luke Gunning have joined Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance as agents. Graber is at the Goshen office, 215 W. Lincoln Ave., and Gunning is at the Elkhart office, 322 S. Elkhart Ave., Suite 200. They have both completed Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s professional insurance training program.
Graber and his wife, Tiffany, reside in Bremen with their son Clark and attend Nappanee Missionary Church. He enjoys fishing, kayaking and disc golfing.
Gunning lives in Warsaw and enjoys watersports, new restaurants and binge-watching TV shows. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in history and a minor in geography from Ball State University.
Jones promoted to marketing VP
ELKHART — Renee Jones has been named vice president of marketing for THOR Industries, reporting to COO Todd Woelfer.
Jones, who has been head of corporate marketing for three years, will continue her role in the development and execution of the organization’s communication strategies, management of corporate partnerships, public relations and strategic marketing, as well as working closely with marketing leadership throughout the THOR family of companies.
