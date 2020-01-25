Dumka named Alliance RV general manager
ELKHART — Alliance RV has announced Jeremiah Dumka as general manager. In this role, Dumka will oversee product development and have sales management responsibilities for Alliance RV’s recently launched luxury fifth wheel, Paradigm, as well the company’s toy hauler line that will launch this fall.
“This is a critical addition to the Alliance team,” said Alliance co-founder Ryan Brady. “Jeremiah’s track record is proven. We are fortunate to have attracted one of the best toy hauler product developers with Jeremiah.”
Dumka has been involved in the RV industry in a variety of different facets since 2002 and will be able to bring experience on many different levels. He spent the last six years at Keystone RV where he was most recently the product manager for the Fuzion toy hauler brand. He and his wife, Casey, and their three children reside in Goshen.
“I am excited to be part of the Alliance team and look forward to utilizing customer feedback to help drive fresh new designs to the Alliance product,” Dumka said. “Operating within an independent company that is obsessed with providing the best possible RV ownership experience is invigorating.”
Goshen physician receives top honor
INDIANAPOLIS — Goshen physician Dr. David Coil, D.O., has received the Indiana Osteopathic Association’s highest honor.
Coil recieved the J. B. Kinsinger Award at the association’s annual meeting on Dec. 7 for his outstanding service to the osteopathic profession and the community. The Kinsinger Award has been awarded to one osteopathic physician annually since 1937.
Coil is a past president of the IOA, has served on numerous committees of the IOA and served as a delegate to the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) House of Delegates. He is a board-certified physician at Goshen Physicians Osteopathic Family Clinic.
The association said Coil helps his patients enjoy their daily lives by providing exceptional treatment and care. He does this by offering a full array of treatment in his family practice, including pediatrics, general medicine and geriatrics. Coil has been highly involved in his community, becoming president of the Osteopathic Medical Foundation just a few years after starting his practice.
Coil completed medical school at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and residency at St Joseph Hospital. He believes expert, quality health care involves determining how all aspects of a patient’s life are impacting his or her health.
With his extensive expertise in osteopathic medicine, he is able to diagnose and treat his patients in the manner most appropriate to their needs. He is dedicated to providing compassionate, quality and personalized care to all of his patients. Coil was also recognized in 2018 as a “Diamond Circle” level contributor of the Motyka Dannin Osteopathic Educational Foundation (MDF), a charitable nonprofit foundation formed as an initiative of the IOA to raise and distribute funds in support of the study of osteopathic medicine in Indiana.
“We are fortunate to have Dr. Coil involved in the IOA and thank him tremendously for what he has done to elevate osteopathic medicine and serve his community,” IOA Executive Director Tabitha Arnett said.
The Indiana Osteopathic Association (IOA) is one of the oldest state osteopathic associations in the nation. Founded in 1898, the association serves over 1,300 osteopathic physicians and osteopathic medical students across the state of Indiana. The mission of the IOA is to be the professional home and advocate for all physicians and students whose objective is to practice osteopathically.
Future Sales hires Middleton as sales rep
ELKHART —Future Sales Inc. has announced the addition of David Middleton to its sales team. Middleton is a 20-year industry veteran who has held prominent positions in both purchasing and sales, the company said.
Middleton is a graduate of Indiana Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
“It’s always satisfying to present new and fresh ideas to our customers while continually looking for ways to improve our products and services,” Middleton said. “I look forward to helping connect FSi’s vast product offerings with OEMs who are looking to partner with an established, innovative company.”
Founded in 2001, the recreational vehicle industry supplier operates from its warehouse space of 45,000-plus square feet and corporate office located in Elkhart
