ELKHART
Richard T. Bloss, 69
Phyllis J. Crofoot, 91
Harry Pletcher, 101
Cleofis Suggs, 52
GOSHEN
Opal M. Nichols, 103
NAPPANEE
Theron J. Nunemaker, 77
SHIPSHEWANA
Marlin J. Helmuth, 68
INDIANA
Anthony D. Freshour, 61,
South Bend
Mary Louise Yaciw, 95,
Mishawaka
MICHIGAN
Ruth Ellis, 62,
Edwardsburg
Sally Jo Westlake, 83,
Eau Claire
