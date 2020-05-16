ELKHART
Dorothy G. Ashbaugh, 69
Frank Lucchese, 80
Mary Ellen Shamory, 92
GOSHEN
Mary Etta Holsopple, 97
NEW PARIS
Wanda Joan Miller, 77
MILFORD
Keith Wenner, 72
SOUTH BEND
Teresa Jamison, 69
MICHIGAN
Ernest Marshall, 61, of Cassopolis
OUT OF AREA
Janet Gaspelin, 81, of Colorado Springs, Colorado
Elizabeth L Foster, 83, of Bradenton, Florida
