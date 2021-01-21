ELKHART — Yvonne Kay “Von” Bogart, 69, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at Elkhart General Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, following an illness. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
