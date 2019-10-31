YVONNE J. WRIGHT Sept. 8, 1944 - Oct. 27, 2019

ELKHART — Yvonne J. Wright, 75, of Elkhart, passed away at Elkhart General Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 27,2019.
She was born Sept. 8, 1944 in Fort Wayne.
She married Henry S. “Hank” Wright on Oct. 4, 1975, in Elkhart.
Yvonne retired as a tow motor driver from Syndicate Systems Store Fixtures in Middlebury currently known as Lozier Store Fixtures.
She was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Her family was her true love.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Clyde Marks Jr. of Elkhart, Adrian Sanchez of Elkhart, James Pankow of Michigan, Henry Sheldon (Angie) Wright, III of Michigan, Kelly Wright of Elkhart and Edgar Wright of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her children, Christopher Wright and Theresa Wright.
In keeping with Yvonne’s wishes, there will be no services.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson is assisting her family.
