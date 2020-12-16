ELKHART — Winifred A. Krauser, 99, of Elkhart, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her daughters’ home in Goshen.
Winifred was born Aug. 8, 1921, in Niles, Michigan, to the late James and Bessie (Sharpe) Brady. She married L.F. Edward Krauser on June 21, 1947, in Elkhart. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years in 1998. Winifred is also preceded in death by two daughters, Bessie Mason and Kris Ball, as well as three brothers and three sisters.
