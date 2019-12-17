NAPPANEE — Wilma S. Yoder, 86, of Nappanee, died at 5:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House after a short illness.
She was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Elkhart County, to Monroe A. and Tillie (Stutzman) Stutzman.
On April 7, 1955, she married Owen J. Yoder in Nappanee. He preceded her in death March 31, 2004.
She lived her lifetime in this area. She was co-owner of Yoder Stutzman Plumbing and Heating in Nappanee and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Marla) Yoder and Ronald (Gloria) Yoder; daughters Cathy (Michael) Schmucker, Janice (Leroy Jr.) Hochstetler and Sherrie (Lyndale) Mullet, all of Nappanee; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers,Marvin (Leona) Stutzman and Edward (Esther) Stutzman, both of Nappanee; and brother-in-law John Miller of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Lyle D. Hochstetler; sister Mary Miller; and brother Gilbert Stutzman.
Family and friends may call after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Wilbur Troyer residence, 7685 W 1050 N, Nappanee. Funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, also at the Troyer residence.
Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate and burial will be in Graber Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
