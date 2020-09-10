SHIPSHEWANA — Wilma O. Bontrager, 69, of Shipshewana, died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest on tape shows need for de-escalation, city leaders say
- Airborne crash and domino effect end car chase
- Lions are opening eyes throughout Indiana
- Bicyclist killed in collision with car
- Woods, Mason lead Lions past Columbus East
- Pocket park opens in Elkhart neighborhood
- Woman who admitted to financing terrorism awaits sentencing
- Dylan Michael Bailey
- City buys building, Kelby Love's mural
- Roberson not giving up on downtown courts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Arrest on tape shows need for de-escalation, city leaders say (17)
- Get ready for Pence v. Harris in out-sized debates (14)
- Mask mandate opponents ask about 'endgame' (13)
- Condo construction set to begin on Alick's lot (7)
- Roberson not giving up on downtown courts (5)
- Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks (4)
- Riding to Remember rolling forward (4)
- People's Forum (3)
- Senior apartments company sues Conn-Selmer (3)
- Plans for new public safety complex could change (3)
Recent Comments
-
SanFran Kid said:
Charles Wick 41 years,if you run as a Republican in this county its a career
-
RasmusSJorgensen said:I did not include much about COVID-19 precautions in this article because it is not what the story is about. So the lack of mentioning the inf…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.