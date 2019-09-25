ELKHART — Wilma Fern Lehman, 90, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Riverside Village, Elkhart.
She was born May 26, 1929, to Clarence and Bertha (Christophel) Lehman.
She grew up on their farm in Harrison Township, Elkhart County, and was baptized in her youth at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church.
Although she spent her adult life in institutional care and group homes, she will be remembered for her strong and engaging personality.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Verl Lehman; her sister, Eva Myers; and foster nephew, Harold Mumaw.
Survivors include eight nieces and nephews, Jean (Samuel) Moyer, Ruth Ann (Jared B.) Yoder, David (Dianne) Lehman, Dennis (Anita) Myers, Glenda (Samuel) Ascencio, all of Goshen; Larry Lehman of Salem; Carol (John Kampen) Lehman of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sharon (Dave) Birkey of Austin, Texas; and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 with an 11 a.m. service following all at the Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home in Goshen.
Burial will be in the Yellow Creek Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Anabaptist Disabilities Network, 3145 Benham Ave., Suite 5, Elkhart, IN 46517 or to the Clarence and Bertha (Christophel) Lehman Scholarship Fund (for certification in special education) at Goshen College, Goshen IN 46526.
