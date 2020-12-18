MIDDLEBURY — Wilma E. Yoder, 82, of Middlebury, died at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
