WILMA C. YODER May 3, 1936 - Oct. 15, 2019

GOSHEN — Wilma C. Yoder, 83, of Goshen, died unexpectedly at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital.
She was born May 3, 1936, in LaGrange County, to Charles W. and Elizabeth (Lambright) Lambright.
On Oct. 11, 1956, in LaGrange County, she married Raymond Yoder; he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Keith R. (Cyndi) Yoder of Ligonier, Odell Bryon Yoder of Columbia City, Craig Lynn Yoder of Millersburg; daughter Doris Elizabeth (Mark) Copenhaver of Goshen; nine grandchildren, Tamara Bair, Melissa Yoder, Bryon Yoder, Shannon Yoder, Caitie (Daniel) Ray, Ivory (Anthony) Beck, Brooke Ritter, Tristin Ritter, Jade Ritter; 10 great-grandchildren, Dorian Collins, Averie Perry, Lyric Beck, Mia Ray, AJ Beck, Nalani Ray, Emory Perry, Armani Beck, Uma Bair and Zephry Bair; brother Freeman Lambright of Dandridge, Tennessee; two sisters, Amanda Eash of Bloomville, Iowa and Katie (Joe) Shinn of Shipshewana; and stepmother Emma Bontrager of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Enos and Harvey Lambright and sister Mary Miller.
Wilma was a member of Siloam Fellowship.
She was a homemaker and also helped her husband transport RV’s later in life.
Her CB handle was “Pie Baker.”
She enjoyed making sure everyone was well fed and loved all children.
She and her husband had been to all 661 Cracker Barrel’s in the United States.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 and 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Siloam Fellowship, 61616 C.R. 35, Goshen.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 also at Siloam Fellowship. Services will be conducted by Pastor Vern Hostetler.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorials may be given to Siloam Mission Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
