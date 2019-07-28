NAPPANEE — Willis A. Lehman, 80, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 5:10 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Elkhart Meadows after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 4, 1938, in LaGrange, to Amos and Emma (Miller) Lehman.
On April 9, 1959, he married Freida Helmuth in Nappanee.
He was a lifetime resident of Nappanee.
He had worked at Beer & Slabaugh for more 50 years and at SMART Cabinetry for three years.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by his wife, Freida; sons David (Rhoda) of Nappanee, Ora Dean of Elkhart and Mark Allen of New Castle; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Eli (Irene) of Milford, Herbert (Joan), Glen (Thelma), Roman (Deb), all of Nappanee; and sisters Laura Mae Borkholder and Betty (Dale) Troyer, both of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons Willis Ray and Benji Lehman and brother-in-law Jacob Borkholder.
Family and friends may call all day Sunday, July 28, at the Myron Lehman residence, 24510 C.R. 54, Nappanee.
Funeral services will also be at the Lehman residence at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 29.
Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate and burial will be in West Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
