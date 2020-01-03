WILLIE MYERS JR. Sept. 15, 1943 - Dec. 25, 2019

ONTARIO, Calif. — Willie Myers Jr., son of the late Willie Myers Sr. and Bernice (Burson) Myers was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Elkhart.
Willie Myers Jr. passed Dec. 25, 2019, after a brief illness at the age of 76.
A proud Elkhart High School Blue Blazer, Lil’ Willie as he was affectionately called, excelled in all sports and earned letters in track, basketball and football.
After high school Willie joined the U. S. Marines. He was stationed in the South Pacific, before his honorable discharge at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California.
Willie later joined his parents and siblings and relocated to Compton, California.
He worked for Chrysler Motors Corp. in Los Angeles in the 1960s. For the following 30 years, Willie was known as the “Paint Doctor” and had many happy clients.
His vibrant and active life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife Lynda, his son Maurice, daughter Michelle and brothers-in-law Thomas Roberts Jr. and Cecil Sharp.
Those left to carry his memory and spirit are siblings Elaine Myers-Clardy (Reginald) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Teresa Edwards (Darius) of Tustin, California, Pamela Malone (DuMaurier) of Chino, California and brother Wendell Myers (Debra) of Las Vegas.
Willie will forever remain in the hearts of his aunts and uncle, Aunt Barbara Jean Blair, Aunt Brenda Brice (Edward), and Uncle Herman Burson.
Willie was a trusted mentor to a host of nieces, nephews and a large number of cousins.
Services will be Jan. 10,at the Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503.
