BRUNSWICK, Ga. — William Alan Wuertz, 76, passed away from complications surrounding COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick Hospital.
Bill, or Willie to some, was born on March 23, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Al and Dorothy Wuertz, but grew up in Geneseo, Kansas. After high school, he joined King Midas & the Muflers, a rock-n-roll band based in McPherson, Kansas, where he remained a member until his death. He also served in the military for six years based out of Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he was also a member of the Honor Guard playing the trumpet. Bill was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan along with the Denver Broncos. He also loved the sport of racing; where his career allowed him to blend the two together. You could find Bill riding around town on his Harley, sitting in the stands of his favorite sporting event or hanging around the house grilling his favorite foods, or drinking his favorite beverage.
William is survived by his wife, Lynette (Crews) Wuertz of Brunswick; his brother, Jim Wuertz and sister-in-law Vera Wuertz of Osage Beach, Missouri, and niece Natalie Wuertz of Kansas City, Missouri; his daughter, Laura Wuertz-Barac and son-in-law Andro Barac of Los Angeles; and his son, Patrick Wuertz and daughter-in-law Kimberly Wuertz and grandson Conrad Alan Wuertz of Atlanta.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Dorothy Wuertz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of The Grace Place Church in Brunswick. Donations can be mailed to 608 Second St., Brunswick, GA 31520.
