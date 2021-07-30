WINTER PARK, Fla. — William “Bill” Warrick passed away peacefully at his home in Winter Park, Florida, at the age of 80, on July 15, 2021.
He was an exceptional businessman, known in the mobile home and RV industries as a tenacious deal maker and visionary. He acquired and rebuilt the Mallard Coach name and brought Monaco Coach out of bankruptcy, turning both into extremely profitable businesses. He then founded Warrick Industries and R-Vision, which ran until his retirement in 2005.
