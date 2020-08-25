GREELEY, Colo. — William (Bill) T. Waffle, 97, of Greeley, Colorado, and Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Waffle, and his wife, Nanci, both of Goshen, Indiana, and Manitowish Waters; his daughter, Susan Mock, and husband Orest Dubynsky of Greeley and Manitowish Waters; granddaughter Brenna Koenig and her husband Drew; and great-great-grandsons Ty and Hunter Koenig of Three Rivers, Michigan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.