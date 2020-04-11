GOSHEN — William “Bill” Stutzman Jr., 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, April 10, 2020, at home.
He was born Oct. 22, 1943, in Chardon, Ohio, to William and Sara (Hostetler) Stutzman.
On June 26, 1965, he married Fern Mast in Middlebury. She died Sept. 5, 2006. He later married Mary Ann Burnett at Clinton Frame Church on Feb. 12, 2011.
She survives along with his children, Sheila (Michael) Terlep of Bristol and Mike (Michele) Stutzman of Sarasota, Florida; stepchildren, Chad (Tera) Gascho of Middlebury, Vicki (Conrad) Esh of Marysville, Ohio and Kimmie (Jon) Leichty of West Liberty, Ohio; six grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Stutzman and Mary (Aden) Miller, both of Sugar Creek, Ohio; and a brother, Joseph (Dorothy) Stutzman of Goshen.
Along with his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eli Stutzman.
A long-time area resident, he was part owner of Eby Ford for 23 years and owned Michiana Furniture Gallery for 15 years.
A collector of bright red cars, Bill was a strong man of faith and enjoyed sharing and spending time with family.
Bill was a faithful member of Clinton Frame Church.
Memorials may be directed to the church for the Family Life Center.
A private burial will take place at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
A memorial service at the church will he at a later date.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoder culpfuneralhome.com.
