WILLIAM R. REGLEIN Oct. 30, 1948 - Oct. 17, 2019

BRISTOL — William (Bill) Randolph Reglein, 70, of Bristol, and Ocala, Florida, met his heavenly father and took him by the hand Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Legacy Hospice House in Ocala.
He was born Oct. 30, 1948, in Elkhart, to the late Eugene and Doris (Wollam) Reglein.
William is survived by his wife, Diana (Silvernail) Reglein; his son, Christopher Reglein; his daughters, Donna Reglein and Melissa Reglein; and grandchildren Alexandra Reglein, Dominic Massaro and Gina Massaro who affectionately referred to him as Bapa.
He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Coco and countless friends.
Bill graduated from Elkhart High School as part of its farewell class in 1966.
During his high school days, he participated as one of the Jumping Joes, Elkhart’s waterskiing competition team. He then decided to pursue his education at Ball State University but enlisted in the Air Force when his draft number was pulled.
In his Air Force service, Bill was part of the Military Police Force. He experienced some incredible things during his service, one of which was to guard Air Force One for President Nixon. Bill held his service close to his heart for the entirety of his life, including a pinning ceremony performed at Legacy House in his final days.
After serving four years Bill returned to Elkhart to begin a 52 year career at j.j. Babbitt Company. His starting position was as a delivery boy but developed over time into a storied career in the music industry and community.
He did things such as, serve on the board of directors for the National New York Central Railroad Museum, serve as a member of the Lion’s Club, serve as the President of NABIM (National Association of Band Instrument Manufacturers), serve on the board of directors of the Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad, California. He also spearheaded a project which inducted j.j. Babbitt into the Museum of Making Music in honor of Babbitt’s 80th anniversary. He finished his career as the owner of j.j. Babbitt with the 100th anniversary of the company which meant so much to him.
Throughout his life Bill held many hobbies. His favorites being fishing, hunting, and golfing.
He joined the Christiana Creek Golf Club, where two of his grandchildren later played on their high school golf teams as he had encouraged them to play from a young age. He taught all of his children and later grandchildren to fish in memories they will always cherish. Bill was a legacy fisher from his late father who would often take him to God’s Lake in Canada, he carried on the tradition. His grandson Dominic even spent a week on a tugboat fishing with Bill for his high school graduation. Bill’s son and grandson also will have the memories of many hunts with him on Chuck Urban’s Farm in Wooster, Ohio. The hunt Bill loved the most was Kodiak Bear hunting in Alaska though he did not come home with a bear to match the caribou and elk in his basement affectionally named by his grandchildren.
A visitation for Bill will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Hartzler- Gutermuth- Inman Funeral Home where friends may also call one hour before the memorial service on Friday.
A memorial service for Bill will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hartzler- Gutermuth- Inman Funeral Home. Graveside services will bein Rice Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the U. S. Air Force and members of the D.A.V. Chapter 19 and the American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be made to any of these three organization: Wounded Warriors Projects , Paws For Purple Hearts, 10201 Old Redwood Hwy, Penngrove, Ca 94951, and Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home’s website.
(1) entry
One of the finest men I've ever known and greatest friend I ever had.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.