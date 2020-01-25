ELKHART – William (Bill) Sanders, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, his 59th birthday, at his home in Elkhart.
He was born Jan. 22, 1961, at Elkhart General along with his twin brother, Chuck.
He was a graduate of Elkhart Memorial High School in 1979.
On June 14, 1986, he married Nancy Lynn Speraw of Elkhart
Surviving are his wife, Nancy, and one daughter, Jenna Lynn; one stepson, Joe Slayton, also of Elkhart; three older sisters, Carole (Tom) Van Dam of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Susan (David) Jefferson of Tarzana, California, and Sally (John) Boatright of Edwardsburg, Michigan; and his twin brother Chuck of Wadena, Minnesota.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Peggy and Jack Sanders.
Bill proudly served in the Navy from 1979 to 1983, on the USS Callaghan as a security officer guarding nuclear weapons.
He was employed by the Elkhart Community Schools as a delivery driver for the satellite school lunch programs. His favorite part of his job was delivering summer lunches at schools and parks.
Throughout his life, Bill was an avid fisherman on Eagle Lake and was part of daily and weekly card competitions in euchre and cribbage with his best friend and father and a wide circle of generational fishing friends.
Bill was a devoted husband and father and doted on his daughter who he fondly called “Sissy” and was a well-loved stepdad by Joe. Prior to his parents’ deaths, he was constantly dedicated to the care of his parents and their property on Eagle Lake.
He was a member of the American Legion, Edwardsburg, where he served many fund-raising Sunday breakfasts with his favorite crew members. He was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Elkhart.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Friends may also visit one hour prior to his service, which begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Dan Forehand.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name can be made to the American Heart Association or to Grace Lutheran Church, 831 W. Marion St., Elkhart.
