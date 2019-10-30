ELKHART — William J. Avery, 69, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Dec. 29, 1949, to the late Wilfred J. and Lois Mae (Sones) Avery.
William graduated from Penn in 1968 where he excelled in football and wrestling.
He won a full scholarship in wrestling to the USMA Prep School and was voted MVP in this undefeated season.
He went on to proudly serve in the U. S. Army from 1968-1971.
He worked as a stock control and accounting specialist and was a welder at Garden City Fan in Niles, Michigan.
William was a lifetime member of the NRA and loved to hunt, especially with a bow and arrow. He was an outdoors man with a very kind heart. He was an avid collector or Indian arrowheads and loved history.
He loved his family most of all and they will miss him greatly.
William is survived by his longtime companion of more than 40 years, Diane Jones; brothers Thomas Avery of Mishawaka, Daniel Avery of Mishawaka, Gary Avery of Vandalia, Michigan; sisters Mary (Greg) Klatt of Osceola and Kathy (Steve) Melling of Hayesville, North Carolina; former sister-in-law, Laura Avery; seven nieces and nephews; and 11 great- nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.
No services will be held at this time.
In accordance to the family’s wishes, cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
