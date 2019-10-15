WILLIAM E. TRIPP May 2, 1941 - Sept. 22, 2019

ELKHART — William “Bill” E. Tripp, 78, of Elkhart, passed away Sept. 22, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born May 2, 1941, in Tarboro, North Carolina, to Norman and Ruby (Baker) Tripp.
On Aug. 27, 1975, in Elkhart, he married Juanita Colwell; she survives along with two children, Elzy (Christie) Sweeten and Telenna (Bill) Cofield; six grandchildren, Scotty, Jeffrey, Jimmy, Kimmy, Wesley and Delson; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Tripp.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Brenda Geairn.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Southside Baptist Church. Food and fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the church.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
