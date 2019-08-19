WILLIAM E. OSTERLOO Oct. 24, 1927 - Aug. 17, 2019

ELKHART — William Edward Osterloo, 91, of Elkhart passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Bill was born on Oct. 24, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Ralph and Teresa Osterloo. He married Dorothy Jean Koch on Jan. 20, 1946.
Bill was known to many as a commercial real estate and land developer, a career that he really enjoyed. Many also remember Bill, from his early days, as the owner of Westwood Beauty & Barber Shop in Goshen. His hobbies included classic cars as well as boating. Bill honorably served his country as a United States Merchant Marine and was a member of the American Legion.
Bill is survived by his children, Jeri Ann Pletcher of Goshen, Randy (Roma) Osterloo of Bristol, and Gary (Erika) Osterloo of Elkhart; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brothers, Robert and Ralph Osterloo; his twin sister, Betty McCollough; his son-in-law, Jim Pletcher; and his grandson, Blake William Osterloo.
Friends may visit with family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be made to the Osterloo family on the funeral home website.
