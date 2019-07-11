WILLIAM E. DAVIS Sept. 12, 1926 - July 8, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — William (Bill) Emerson Davis, 92, of Edwardsburg, passed to his final rest at home Monday, July 8, 2019, of natural causes.
Bill was born Sept. 12, 1926, in Paris, Illinois, to the late Ralph and Allene (Bostick) Davis.
Also, preceding him in death was his wife Phyllis and two brothers, Ralph Davis Jr. and Donald Davis.
The family moved to South Bend in 1943.
He proudly served his country in the Army during World War II from Dec. 6, 1944 until Nov. 26, 1946. He received the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with one bronze star, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star, Army of Occupation Medal Japan, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged.
After his military service on Aug. 24,1947, he married the love of his life, Phyllis E. Atkins. Bill and Phyllis lived in the South Bend, River Park area until they purchased a farm in Edwardsburg in 1952.
Survivors are his children, Dianne Cocot of Elkhart, William E. (MaryAnn) Davis II of Edwardsburg and Becky (Dennis) Harness of Edwardsburg. There are seven loving grandchildren, Scott (Denielle) Harness, Justin (Kelly) Harness, Anne (Kent) Campbell, Will (Eileen) Davis, Dawn (Scott) Nordman, Rob (Andrea) Harness and Toni (Don) Stephic. There are nine great-grandchildren, Trey Harness, Alliea Harness, Keira Davis, Alexandra Campbell, Destany Harness, Nikki Davis, Bianca Karpiak, Dominica Karpiak, Francesca Karpiak and Salvatore Oller. Also surviving is a sister, Beverly Stoops of Edwardsburg.
Bill worked at the Associates until 1969 when he and his wife purchased the Pleasant Lake Resort in Edwardsburg from 1969 -1978. He retired from Travel Line in 1996 after serving as a dispatcher.
He loved watching Notre Dame football, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs.
He was a past Master of St. Peters Lodge 106 and also a former officer of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 476. He served as a committee chairman of Boy Scout Troop 239.
Bill was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Edwardsburg.
Family and friends may gather from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Hope United Methodist church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg.
The Service of Remembrance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the church, where all may gather for one hour before the service.
Officiating will be the Rev. Scott Otis, pastor of the church.
Interment will follow in the Edwardsburg Cemetery, where the U. S. Army Honor Guard will Play Taps and present the American Flag.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hope United Methodist Church (Project Hope) P.O. Box 624, Edwardsburg, MI 49112-0624 or to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
There will be a Masonic Service at the church at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
