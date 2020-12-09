MIDDLEBURY — William E. Brooks, 78, of Middlebury, died at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
