WILLIAM D. HOOLEY Dec. 22, 1938 - Dec. 7, 2019

NEW PARIS — William D Hooley, 80, of New Paris, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 22, 1938, to Orvin H. and Pauline (Miller) Hooley in Elkhart.
He is survived by Edith (Troyer) whom he married July 2, 1960 and children Joy Stutsman of Elkhart, John (Jenny) Hooley of Goshen, and Sam Hooley of New Paris. In addition surviving are, four grandchildren, Olivia Stutsman, Ian Stutsman, Lauren (Braydon Foreman) Hooley, and Austin Hooley. His siblings include David Hooley of Florida, Joe (Maxine) Hooley of Florida, John (Barbara) Hooley of Shipshewana, Linda (Dallas) Martin of Florida and Mary Beth (Larry) Kilgore of Shipshewana.
Bill began first grade as a 5-year-old and “went to school” for the next 50 years as a student, teacher, counselor or administrator. He worked in church schools for 30 years, including Goshen College and Bethany Christian School. He earned degrees from Goshen College, University of Georgia and Western Michigan University.
He was ordained a minister of the Mennonite Church in 1963 and served three pastorates in Indiana and Michigan. He was active in the IN-MI Mennonite Conference and served three congregations as an overseer.
He also wrote articles for church publications. He was known for his organizational skills, quiet and loving nature, wisdom and life long search to walk humbly with his God.
In addition to his love for education and the church, he greatly enjoyed part-time farming, raising cattle and riding horses, plus a team of Belgian horses which he maintained until he began wintering in Florida.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen. Burial will be in the Baintertown Cemetery, New Paris at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 followed by a memorial service at 11a.m. at Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23, Goshen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Schools or charity of donor’s choice.
