WILLIAM C. STUBBS Jan. 12, 1961 - Oct. 7, 2019

ELKHART — William “Bill” Carl Stubbs, 58, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Woodland Manor Nursing Home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1961, in South Bend to William L. and Janet (Clemeans) Stubbs.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Surviving are his mother; a son, William Allen (Kristy List) Stubbs; a grandson, William Floyd Stubbs; a brother, Jeff (Rhonda) Stubbs; and two nieces, Patricia Stubbs and Lauren Stubbs.
Bill graduated from Culver Academy and Memorial High School in 1979, was a former law enforcement officer and more recently worked at Foamcraft Inc. in Goshen for over 10 years. He was good with his hands and enjoyed gunsmithing, leather working, and duck hunting in his spare time.
A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the local F.O.P. or Ducks Unlimited Organization.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
