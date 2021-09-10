William C. Karasch, 97, of Elkhart, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Waterman-Westbrook-Clouse Funeral Home in Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Husband charged in Blaine Avenue homicide
- Woman found dead in south side home
- Body of missing 11-month-old girl found
- CG Conn site eyed for possible housing
- Secrecy behind 'Project Winnie' irks commissioner
- RV makers cancel annual open house
- Clere makes the most of her opportunity
- Police encounter shooting victim during traffic stop
- Middlebury, Goshen schools require masks
- Woman killed, man injured after 2 motorcycles slam Hummer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Elkhart schools revise policy, require masks (13)
- Fairfield contemplating response to students' racist video (9)
- People's Forum (3)
- Police encounter shooting victim during traffic stop (2)
- Towing companies charge too much, get better contract (2)
- Goshen requiring masks for K-6 teachers, staff (2)
- Info sessions scheduled for going solar (2)
- Longest-serving councilmember Mary Olson dies (2)
- With variant lurking, will forfeits happen again? (2)
- Baugo school board votes down mask requirement (2)
- People's Forum (2)
- Preferred Hively overpass plan presented (1)
- Secrecy behind 'Project Winnie' irks commissioner (1)
- Man arrested after home invasion (1)
- Lake City Bank opens student-run branch in Elkhart High School (1)
- Superintendents: Modern approaches needed to prepare students (1)
- Sgt. McQueary’s ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan (1)
- County Council passes resolution for distribution warehouse (1)
- County tables decision on solar farm rezoning (1)
- Police: Goshen man threatened woman with sword (1)
- Edwardsburg schools to reopen mask-optional (1)
- Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning handgun (1)
- Elkhart councilman helps Afghan refugees flying to U.S. (1)
- Freshman Division officially opens for first day of school (1)
- Fire destroys vacant church (1)
- Cigar bar exemption to be considered by committee (1)
- Victim of Bristol shooting speaks ahead of attempted murder sentencing (1)
- Teen pizza-maker captures regional title (1)
- Goshen Schools order masks for K-6 students (1)
Recent Comments
-
caseyzitkus said:There are great things happening in the Elkhart area school districts. Thank you to all the hard working teachers, support staff, and administ…
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Probably a CDC shielding center
-
RasmusSJorgensen said:The City of Elkhart, in collaboration with Integra Certified Document Destruction and the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, is offering suc…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.