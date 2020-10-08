ELKHART — William (Billy) Byrl Coleman of Elkhart was found deceased by police on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after a welfare check at his home. He was 78.
Billy was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, to parents Henry and Helen (Stivers) Coleman. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Billy Joe, his brothers Johnny and Jerry of Lawrenceville, Illinois, David of Orlando, Florida, Paul of Terre Haute, Danny of Elkhart and Terry of Clinton, Indiana, and his sisters Dora Prouse of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Lynn Coleman of Elkhart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.